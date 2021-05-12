Slowly warming back to normal

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Morning temperatures dropped to the 30s this morning, but there will not be many days left with a threat of frost! For the afternoon highs have been in the 60s. The clearer skies will continue overnight, bringing us one more chance for frost as temperatures fall into the 30s. Morning temperatures will warm up after and become more spring-like. Thursday highs will be well into the 60s with passing clouds in the afternoon. After starting out in the low 40s Friday morning, highs will be near 70 under partly cloudy skies. For the weekend rain chances return. This weekend will not be a washout, but timing and the impact on temperatures will need to be monitored.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.