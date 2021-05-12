Advertisement

Slowly warming back to normal

Rain chances for the weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Morning temperatures dropped to the 30s this morning, but there will not be many days left with a threat of frost! For the afternoon highs have been in the 60s. The clearer skies will continue overnight, bringing us one more chance for frost as temperatures fall into the 30s. Morning temperatures will warm up after and become more spring-like. Thursday highs will be well into the 60s with passing clouds in the afternoon. After starting out in the low 40s Friday morning, highs will be near 70 under partly cloudy skies. For the weekend rain chances return. This weekend will not be a washout, but timing and the impact on temperatures will need to be monitored.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the...
Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri

Latest News

Mid-60s Thursday
Tomorrow afternoon highs
High pressure
Slowly warming back to normal
High pressure
Slowly warming back to normal
High pressure
Highs in the 60s the next few days