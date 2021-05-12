Advertisement

Slowly warming back to normal.

Rain chances will return by the weekend.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After a chilly start temps will quickly warm into the 50s and 60s this morning thanks to abundant sunshine.  Despite all the sun we will still be running nearly 10º cooler than normal this afternoon with highs in the mid to low 60s.  Clear skies and light winds tonight will once again set us up for patchy frost on Thursday morning.  This looks to be our last night of frost concerns as our temps will warm up the rest of the week.  Highs will approach 70º by Friday afternoon before periods of showers arrive in time for the weekend and early next week.  It does not appear the weekend will be a washout, but it’s too early to pin down the exact timing of the waves of rain.  Severe weather is not expected, and temps will be in the 60s and low 70s.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 64º.  Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 40°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 67º.

Your First Alert Forecast