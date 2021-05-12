Advertisement

Tree falls on a house in Silvis

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - A tree that was being cut down in Silvis fell the wrong way, hitting a house.

Neighbors say it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when a two person crew was working on cutting down the tree. People were home at the time, however there were no injuries.

The crew pictured in the video that aired on our 6:00 p.m. newscast are removing the tree from the home, they were not the crew that brought it down. TV6 has not received word on which company that was.

