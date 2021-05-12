Whiteside Area Career Center helps build sanitizing robots

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside Area Career Center and the University of Illinois have formed a partnership to build sanitizing robots to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

This “first of its kind” partnership is a collaborative effort that will provide valuable experience and opportunity for the career center’s students. They will be guided by professors at the University of Illinois as they construct ultra-violet sanitizing robots. The robots will be used within the school building as well as making them available to surrounding communities.

The UV robot, yet to be named, will run automatically to disinfect the classrooms. Students will be able to construct the robot at a fraction of the cost of commercial robots; many of which cost $50,000.00 or more. Not only will the robots provide a service, students will receive a valuable experience and advanced training.

An open house and demonstration are planned for May 20, 2021 at the White Area Career Center

WACC is a career and technical campus serving students from 16 area public high schools and two private high schools. It offers juniors and seniors training in business and technology, health, consumer services, industrial technology and more.

