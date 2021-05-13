Advertisement

11 North Wildcats sign to play at next level

By Joey Donia
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 11 North student athletes are taking their talents to the collegiate level.

Cristal Baker – Bay College: Softball

Zane Beebe – Monmouth College: Football

Ben Bergfeld  - University of Massachusetts: Football

Jaydon Fox – Black Hawk College: Men’s Soccer

Blake Gaskey –Southeastern Community College: Baseball

Jayden Houston – Minot State University: Basketball

Morgan Newmyer – Missouri Valley College: Softball

McKenna Rebarcak – Iowa State University: Softball

Yanna Roberts – Indian Hills Community College: Softball

Quincy Wiseman  - Iowa State University: Football

Layne Wright – Monmouth College: Volleyball

