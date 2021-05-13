11 North Wildcats sign to play at next level
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 11 North student athletes are taking their talents to the collegiate level.
Cristal Baker – Bay College: Softball
Zane Beebe – Monmouth College: Football
Ben Bergfeld - University of Massachusetts: Football
Jaydon Fox – Black Hawk College: Men’s Soccer
Blake Gaskey –Southeastern Community College: Baseball
Jayden Houston – Minot State University: Basketball
Morgan Newmyer – Missouri Valley College: Softball
McKenna Rebarcak – Iowa State University: Softball
Yanna Roberts – Indian Hills Community College: Softball
Quincy Wiseman - Iowa State University: Football
Layne Wright – Monmouth College: Volleyball
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.