Arrowhead Ranch Auto Auction May 15th

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Arrowhead Ranch announced the return of its annual Auto Auction this Saturday, May 15th at its campus in Coal Valley. Over 75 cars have been donated and the students have been busy getting them in shape to sell. The Auto Auction raises money to support Arrowhead’s mission to help at-risk youth, as well as provide scholarships for students in need.

The El Mariachi food truck will be stationed on site during the auction.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the auction will start at 10 a.m. For a list and photos of vehicles for sale go to the Arrowhead Ranch website: https://www.arrowheadyouth.org/auto-auction

The vehicles offered for sale at public auction are sold AS IS with NO WARRANTY.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.