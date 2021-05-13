Advertisement

CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds

By Spencer Maki
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously voted to recommend the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds.

The decision comes only days after the Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization.

The CDC and FDA’s recommendations come after data found the vaccine is 100 percent effective in the age group.

“We’re going to have for the first time is safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents over 12 years of age,” President Joe Biden said in a press conference Wednesday.

With the approvals, 17 million more Americans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, which experts called a key step to reaching herd immunity in the country.

“This is, one more step closer to, gaining immunity and bringing the pandemic, closer to the end,” Dr. José Romero, Chair to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said.

The data in the study group found side effects were similar to older age groups, including headaches or sore arms.

“As a parent and epidemiologist the things that I heard are very reassuring,” Dr. Rebecca Heick, Assistant Professor of Public Health at Augustana College said, “If you go back and look at the data that was presented, the two groups -- the 12 to 15 year olds and the 16 to 25 year olds -- look almost identical.”

According to a survey, just over half of parents said they plan to vaccinate their children. Health experts say vaccinating younger populations is an important step in returning life for children back to pre-COVID times.

“It’s going to allow us to send our kids back to school in the fall with more confidence. That they can safely be in those spaces and participate in all their regular activities like they did before COVID-19 without having to worry about exposure or bringing that virus home to someone else who perhaps is vulnerable,” Dr. Heick said.

Both Iowa and Illinois plan to start vaccinating the 12 to 15 year old age group by the end of the week. It’s still a two part dose, similar to adults.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the...
Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday

Latest News

CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds
CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds
Davenport, neighboring school districts react to end of voluntary diversity plans
Davenport, neighboring school districts react to end of voluntary diversity plans
Durant and Wilton Schools to offer vaccine to 12+ after FDA gives approval
Durant and Wilton Schools to offer vaccine to those 12+ after FDA gives approval
Durant and Wilton Schools to offer vaccine to 12+ after FDA approval
Durant and Wilton Schools to offer vaccine to 12+ after FDA approval