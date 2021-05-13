CDC recommends use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously voted to recommend the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds.

The decision comes only days after the Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization.

The CDC and FDA’s recommendations come after data found the vaccine is 100 percent effective in the age group.

“We’re going to have for the first time is safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents over 12 years of age,” President Joe Biden said in a press conference Wednesday.

With the approvals, 17 million more Americans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, which experts called a key step to reaching herd immunity in the country.

“This is, one more step closer to, gaining immunity and bringing the pandemic, closer to the end,” Dr. José Romero, Chair to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said.

The data in the study group found side effects were similar to older age groups, including headaches or sore arms.

“As a parent and epidemiologist the things that I heard are very reassuring,” Dr. Rebecca Heick, Assistant Professor of Public Health at Augustana College said, “If you go back and look at the data that was presented, the two groups -- the 12 to 15 year olds and the 16 to 25 year olds -- look almost identical.”

According to a survey, just over half of parents said they plan to vaccinate their children. Health experts say vaccinating younger populations is an important step in returning life for children back to pre-COVID times.

“It’s going to allow us to send our kids back to school in the fall with more confidence. That they can safely be in those spaces and participate in all their regular activities like they did before COVID-19 without having to worry about exposure or bringing that virus home to someone else who perhaps is vulnerable,” Dr. Heick said.

Both Iowa and Illinois plan to start vaccinating the 12 to 15 year old age group by the end of the week. It’s still a two part dose, similar to adults.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.