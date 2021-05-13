Advertisement

City of Rock Island announces Labor Day Parade; may need to cancel if COVID restrictions are not lifted

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Rock Island on Thursday announced they are planning to hold the 36th annual Rock Island Labor Day parade in September.

The parade is set to take place on Monday, September 6 at 9:30 a.m. Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Officials say this year’s theme is Joy and Peace to the World.

“The 2021 parade theme asks participants to develop an entry based on what brought them Joy during the COVID-19 shutdown, or what brings them Peace in the community or personally,” officials stated in a release. “Was it the time spent with family? Is it our parks, a teacher, live music, volunteering or helping a neighbor? Non-theme related entries are always welcome.”

Officials also noted they plan to go forward with the parade, however, should the restrictions stay put and not be lifted, they may have to cancel the parade. City officials say to monitor their Facebook page for any updates.

