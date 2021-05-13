COVID in the QCA: Positivity rates in schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the Center’s for Disease Control now allowing the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 through 15, the end of the pandemic may be in sight. However, schools in our area are still dealing with positive cases.

Despite some school districts being within minutes of each other, they’ve had different methods for dealing with the pandemic. Schools in Iowa are back in person, with students able to choose between full time face-to-face or online. In Illinois, schools are still hybrid, with remote learning mandatory at least once a week.

Here’s the most up-to-date data on COVID-19 positivity rates, and how they differ between each district:

Davenport School District

Between the dates of May 1 through May 7, 35 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

40 new people were placed in quarantine during the same time frame.

Moline/ Coal Valley School District

33 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 between April 23 through May 7. They didn’t state how many people who were placed in quarantine on their website.

Rock Island School District

Since May 1, 1 staff and 13 students have tested positive for COVID-19. 76 individuals have been put into quarantine since the same date.

Pleasant Valley School District

Between the dates of April 27 and May 10, 10 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

31 people were placed into quarantine during the same time.

Muscatine School District

Since May 1, 4 Muscatine staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

47 individuals were placed into quarantine during the same time frame.

TV6 reached out to the United Township School District and they have yet to respond with the data.

Each school district keeps track of new cases on a weekly basis, as well as the number of individuals who have been exposed and placed in quarantine.

