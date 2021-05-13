Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on possession of meth charges

Officials say they are looking for 24-year-old Austin Samson. Police in Moline are looking for...
Officials say they are looking for 24-year-old Austin Samson. Police in Moline are looking for him for possession of methamphetamine charges.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials say they are looking for 24-year-old Austin Samson. Police in Moline are looking for him for possession of methamphetamine charges.

He is described as being 5′6 and weighing 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.
First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis

Latest News

The parade is set to take place on Monday, September 6 at 9:30 a.m. Line-up will begin at 8:30...
City of Rock Island announces Labor Day Parade; may need to cancel if COVID restrictions are not lifted
Police in East Moline are asking for help from the public in identifying three suspects who...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after United Township Storage units are broken into
A firefighter in Muscatine has returned from his deployment in the Middle East after 10 months....
Muscatine firefighter returns from Middle East deployment
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say public tours of the crane barge will be...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold christening ceremony for new Quad Cities heavy-lift crane barge