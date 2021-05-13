CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on possession of meth charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials say they are looking for 24-year-old Austin Samson. Police in Moline are looking for him for possession of methamphetamine charges.

He is described as being 5′6 and weighing 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.