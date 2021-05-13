Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after United Township Storage units are broken into

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in East Moline are asking for help from the public in identifying three suspects who they say broke into the United Township Storage. This is located at 19200 Route 5 and 92.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on March 17 the suspects entered four storage units by cutting off the storage locks. One suspect was seen leaving carrying a large bag according to police. Two of the suspects appear to be men and one is possibly a woman.

If you know who they are or have any information about this burglary, call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

