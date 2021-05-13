Advertisement

Davenport Police investigating Thursday morning ‘shots fired’

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are currently following-up on a confirmed shots-fired incident which occurred early Thursday morning.

Davenport Police say they received a call around 1:25 a.m. of shots-fired in the area of Kimberly Road near Spring Street. They say there were shots fired in the area, and the TV6 crew on-scene noticed multiple evidence markers in the parking lot of a gas station. They also said there was a separate scene on Bridge Avenue.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate this incident. We will continue to provide further updates as we continue to know more.

