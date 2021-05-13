Davenport Police investigating Thursday morning ‘shots fired’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are currently following-up on a confirmed shots-fired incident which occurred early Thursday morning.

Davenport Police say they received a call around 1:25 a.m. of shots-fired in the area of Kimberly Road near Spring Street. They say there were shots fired in the area, and the TV6 crew on-scene noticed multiple evidence markers in the parking lot of a gas station. They also said there was a separate scene on Bridge Avenue.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate this incident. We will continue to provide further updates as we continue to know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.