Head of second-largest teachers’ union to call for schools to reopen for in-person classes

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – The head of the second-largest teachers’ union in the country is expected to call for schools to fully re-open in the fall.

According to a copy of her prepared remarks, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will make her case Thursday in a virtual address.

“There is no doubt: Schools must be open. In person. Five days a week,” Weingarten is expected to say. CNN obtained an advance copy of Weingarten’s speech from AFT spokeswoman Meghan Dooley.

It comes as other teachers’ unions are threatening to strike if members are forced back into classrooms.

More than half of K-8 schools in the country are already open for in-person learning.

In many cases, students are not required to attend in person. In some areas, they are doing so in small numbers.

The text of Weingarten’s speech indicates she will admit it is not risk-free to return to classrooms.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she will call for a full return for the end of the school year or when classes resume in the fall.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday he believes all schools should fully re-open immediately.

Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID vaccine for people 12 to 15 earlier this week.

