Hy-Vee offering vaccinations to 12-to-15-year-olds

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - After recent government approval, all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12 to 15. Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals 16 and older for several weeks.

Minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the vaccine. Hy-Vee asks that a parent or guardian accompany minors to both their first and second dose vaccinations.

Individuals can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online. For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.