I-80 Truckstop offering COVID-19 vaccines to drivers and visitors

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The I-80 Truckstop is offering COVID-19 vaccines on-site this week. The truckstop is offering both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say they hope by offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, drivers will be able to get back on the road quickly and not have to worry about getting a second dose.

“It was hard enough for me to get it scheduled and knowing that I’m here all the time to schedule two doses and make sure that I was going to be in town for those. So I just think about drivers when they are on the road, not knowing when they can come back. It can be particularly difficult,” says Delia Meier, Senior Vice President.

Vaccines are offered from 5 to 8 p.m. so the vaccine is available to drivers after normal work hours.

“I think that we are particularly a great spot for this vaccine clinic. The time is great, it’s going to be convenient for people after work and we are easy to get to,” Meier says, “Truck drivers are an essential worker and it’s very important that they continue to deliver goods. We all want stuff, we all need food, this is an important sector of our economy and nobody has really addressed it so I hope more truckstops will do it all over the country.”

More vaccine clinics will be held later this week with the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The clinics are held on a walk-in basis or you can sign up here. Clinics will be held on May 13-16 from 5-8 p.m.

