Advertisement

Just how dirty is your mask? It’s probably filthy

By Jayne Chacko
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHAM) – More than a year into the pandemic, masks remain a huge part of our daily routine to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.

But who’s protecting us from our masks? Many of us wear reusable cloth masks every day.

So, what’s lurking on the inside?

“We found that there were more organisms on the part of the mask facing the mouth,” said microbiologist Anne Courtney.

With the help of the school of life sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology, two cloth masks were tested.

One was worn for three days with no washing. The other was also worn for three days, but was washed in a washing machine each day.

The unwashed mask had more bacteria, but not the bad kind.

“The bacteria that we found are what we call normal flora, so these are bacteria that are associated with us,” said microbiologist André Hudson. “We consider them good bacteria because they help ward off competitors which are often bad organisms that will cause diseases or sickness.”

If your mask has sweat or makeup, it still isn’t’ dangerous to the human body, according to him.

So why wash your mask at all? COVID-19 lasts about two days on cloth.

“If you’re out in public and the mask is exposed to the virus, you wouldn’t want to bring it your home because someone could touch it and then touch their mouth,” Hudson said. Washing, it can only help.”

Disposable masks are one and done with no washing required, but there are environmental concerns.

Whether it’s cloth or throw-away, scientists recommend masks when there’s a need.

“They’re not going to hurt you in any form or fashion,” said Courtney. “And even if you forget to wash them one day or whatever, it’s not going to be any hazard to you personally.”

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis

Latest News

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses,...
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
Fallen South Carolina officer honored during National Police Week
Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across...
Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Israel begins firing artillery and tank shells into Gaza