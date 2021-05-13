Advertisement

Real Conversations explores the experience of women of color in the Quad Cities

Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - As of 2019, reports from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center show a 172 percent increase of young girls becoming involved with the juvenile system. It also shows 75 percent of those becoming involved are young black women.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke to a pair of high school students, JaRaya Carr of Rock Island High School and Aniya Wilson of Davenport Assumption, along with twin sisters who founded the organization “Get It Girl,” Machelle and Lachelle Guy, to talk about what it’s like being women of color in the Quad Cities.

The new episode will air Thursday, May 13th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains TV6′s Skubie Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

Latest News

Real Conversations in the QC - Social Media and Social Justice
Real Conversations in the QC - Social Media and Social Justice.
Real Conversations in the QC discusses social media’s impact on social justice movements
Real Conversations in the QC - The Talk
Real Conversations in the QC - The Talk
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
TV6 hosts new Livestream program ‘Real Conversations in the QC’