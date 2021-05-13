Real Conversations explores the experience of women of color in the Quad Cities

(KWQC) - As of 2019, reports from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center show a 172 percent increase of young girls becoming involved with the juvenile system. It also shows 75 percent of those becoming involved are young black women.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke to a pair of high school students, JaRaya Carr of Rock Island High School and Aniya Wilson of Davenport Assumption, along with twin sisters who founded the organization “Get It Girl,” Machelle and Lachelle Guy, to talk about what it’s like being women of color in the Quad Cities.

The new episode will air Thursday, May 13th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains TV6′s Skubie Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

