Rock Island County announces COVID death, ‘anomaly’ with state’s reporting system

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced one additional death and 20+ new cases of COVID-19.

The death was a man in his 80′s who was in the hospital. The total number of deaths from the virus in the county is now at 319.

“We saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones.”

Additionally, health officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Rock Island County to 14,711. There are currently 23 patients in the hospital with the virus.

Because of an anomaly with the state’s disease-reporting system, four cases reported today are not currently infected people. Without those cases, the average age of newly infected people is 30.

The cases are:

· 1 man in his 70s (delayed reporting)

· 1 man in his 60s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 80s (delayed reporting)

· 1 woman in her 70s (delayed reporting)

· 1 woman in her 60s (delayed reporting)

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 4 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

