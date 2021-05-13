Source: MLB no longer requiring face coverings, restrictions eased at Modern Woodmen Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Restrictions are being lifted for Quad Cities River Bandits games. A source tells TV6 that effective immediately, MLB is no longer requiring face coverings for fans.

While that is effective immediately, teams can still require masks based on their state’s guidelines.

This comes after the CDC announced on Thursday those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks while indoors.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Sources tell TV6 the buffer zone between fans and the field has also been removed.

MLB rules apply to Minor League teams as well, so face coverings will no longer be required at the River Bandits games and fans will be allowed to sit in the first few rows that had previously been blocked off.

