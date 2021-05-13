Advertisement

Source: MLB no longer requiring face coverings, restrictions eased at Modern Woodmen Park

Restrictions are being lifted for Quad Cities River Bandits games. A source tells TV6 that...
Restrictions are being lifted for Quad Cities River Bandits games. A source tells TV6 that effective immediately, MLB is no longer requiring face coverings for fans.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Restrictions are being lifted for Quad Cities River Bandits games. A source tells TV6 that effective immediately, MLB is no longer requiring face coverings for fans.

While that is effective immediately, teams can still require masks based on their state’s guidelines.

This comes after the CDC announced on Thursday those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks while indoors.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Sources tell TV6 the buffer zone between fans and the field has also been removed.

MLB rules apply to Minor League teams as well, so face coverings will no longer be required at the River Bandits games and fans will be allowed to sit in the first few rows that had previously been blocked off.

Restrictions are being lifted at River Bandits games. Effective immediately, Major League Baseball is no longer...

Posted by KWQC Joey Donia on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges
2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis

Latest News

Hy-Vee offering vaccinations to 12-to-15-year-olds
Arrowhead Ranch Auto Auction May 15th
Health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced one additional death and 20+ new...
Rock Island County announces COVID death, ‘anomaly’ with state’s reporting system
City officials said work will begin on Thursday, May 13 in the following areas. Work may...
Work to begin this week throughout city of Kewanee