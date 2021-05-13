Transitioning into a warmer and potentially wetter stretch of weather

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Today will have more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in store to start the afternoon! Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon. With these conditions it will be easy to enjoy lunch outside! Tonight, clouds increase and this helps temperatures only fall to the 40s overnight. By tomorrow there will be cloudier skies and later in the afternoon spotty showers will enter from the west. For the weekend, both afternoons will have a chance for showers south of the Quad Cities. Highs Friday and through the weekend will be in the 60s with warmer mornings in the 40s and 50s. There will be rain chances for most days of the next work week, and with that the forecast highs in the 70s may need to be adjusted.

TODAY: Afternoon clouds. High: 69º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon/evening light showers. High: 66º.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.