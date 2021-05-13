Advertisement

Transitioning into a warmer and potentially wetter stretch of weather

Rain chances for the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - If you liked yesterday’s weather then you will like today’s forecast as we are expecting more sunshine and afternoon clouds with temps in the mid 60s.  This will be the last quiet day before daily rain chances return to our region.  The first round of light rain/sprinkles will arrive after 4PM on Friday.  This doesn’t appear to be enough to cancel outdoor plans.  As we get into the weekend a warm front will set up just to our south and will be the focal point for rain for the next week.  There will be chances for showers,  mainly south of I-80, both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.  Showers and clouds will hold us down into the mid 60s for weekend highs.  Looking ahead to next week, there will be chances for showers each day until the warm front lifts through the area, thus forecast highs in the 70s may need to be lowered if rain becomes more widespread.

TODAY: Afternoon clouds.  High: 67º.  Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon/evening light showers.  High: 66º.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

Latest News

Mid-60s Thursday
Slowly warming back to normal
Mid-60s Thursday
Slowly warming back to normal
Mid-60s Thursday
Tomorrow afternoon highs
High pressure
Slowly warming back to normal