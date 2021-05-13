Transitioning into a warmer and potentially wetter stretch of weather

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - If you liked yesterday’s weather then you will like today’s forecast as we are expecting more sunshine and afternoon clouds with temps in the mid 60s. This will be the last quiet day before daily rain chances return to our region. The first round of light rain/sprinkles will arrive after 4PM on Friday. This doesn’t appear to be enough to cancel outdoor plans. As we get into the weekend a warm front will set up just to our south and will be the focal point for rain for the next week. There will be chances for showers, mainly south of I-80, both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Showers and clouds will hold us down into the mid 60s for weekend highs. Looking ahead to next week, there will be chances for showers each day until the warm front lifts through the area, thus forecast highs in the 70s may need to be lowered if rain becomes more widespread.

TODAY: Afternoon clouds. High: 67º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon/evening light showers. High: 66º.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.