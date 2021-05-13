Advertisement

Work to begin this week throughout city of Kewanee

City officials said work will begin on Thursday, May 13 in the following areas. Work may continue to Friday, May 14.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The summer road program will continue this week in multiple areas in the city of Kewanee.

City officials said work will begin on Thursday, May 13 in the following areas. Work may continue to Friday, May 14.

  • North Elm between East 9th and East 10th
  • Intersection of Lakeview and Pleasantview
  • East 9th between North Grace and North East Street
  • East 6th from North Burr to North Walnut

The following sections this week are scheduled to be paved on Monday, May 17:

  • North Tremont between West 1st and West 2nd
  • W 1st between North Tremont and North Chestnut
  • North Chestnut St West 2nd and West Central Boulevard
  • North Park St between West 1st and West 2nd
  • North Burr between East 1st and East 2nd

Officials are asking residents to avoid parking or driving in these areas, and to take caution if working in the work zone areas.

Posted by City of Kewanee, Illinois on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

