Davenport police looking to hire officers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a job the police department in Davenport is looking to hiring a police officer.

The department announced they are currently accepting applications for a police officer with a starting salary of $60,079 plus an “excellent benefits package.”

Officials say they will be accepting applications until June 2, 2021.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, you can do so at this link.

