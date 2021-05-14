Advertisement

Davenport police looking to hire officers

The department announced they are currently accepting applications for a police officer with a...
The department announced they are currently accepting applications for a police officer with a starting salary of $60,079 plus an “excellent benefits package.”(kwqc, davenport police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a job the police department in Davenport is looking to hiring a police officer.

The department announced they are currently accepting applications for a police officer with a starting salary of $60,079 plus an “excellent benefits package.”

Officials say they will be accepting applications until June 2, 2021.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, you can do so at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

Latest News

CDC notification
What parents should know about COVID-19 vaccinations for young teens
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
The Muscatine Police Department this week posted they are looking to identify a suspect after a...
Police search for suspect after theft at Farm & Fleet in Muscatine
LeClaire’s Crane & Pelican Cafe earns ‘most adorable’ small-town restaurant in Iowa
LeClaire’s Crane & Pelican Cafe earns ‘most adorable’ small-town restaurant in Iowa