Illinois moves into ‘bridge phase’ of Restore Illinois, eases capacity limits

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Illinois (KWQC) - As COVID cases decline and vaccinations increase, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says starting Friday, May 14, the state will move into the next phase of Restore Illinois. The phase, known as the ‘bridge phase’ will ease capacity limits at places like museums, gyms, zoos, amusement parks, and theaters.

Pritzker says the ‘bridge phase’ to phase five will allow the state to move forward cautiously.

The next phase, phase five, will eliminate all capacity limits. Then, the state will move into a 28-day monitoring period.

“After a 28-day monitoring period in the bridge phase, and assuming no significant resurgence of covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Illinois will resume normal business operations when at least fifty percent of our sixteen and over population has received at least one dose,” says Pritzker.

You can learn more about the phases and capacity limits of Restore Illinois on IDPH’s website.

Illinois moves into 'bridge phase' of Restore Illinois, relaxes capacity limits
QC River Bandits ditch masks and lift guidelines
