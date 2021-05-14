Advertisement

Increasing clouds this morning & showers return tonight

70s replace the 60s next week!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be cloudier skies but with southerly winds temperatures will be well into the 60s. Rain will begin in western counties later this afternoon and there will be scattered showers overnight. For Saturday morning showers will be present with temperatures starting in the 50s. In the afternoon there will be cloudier skies and lingering showers, keeping highs in the 50s and low 60s. Sunday will be dry until the late afternoon when another chance for showers arrives. With the rain entering later in the afternoon, temperatures will warm well into the 60s Sunday afternoon! There will be warmer temperatures next week with highs nearing 80 degrees and low temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will return in the middle of the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 70º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 52°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning rain. High: 63º.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.

