Increasing clouds this morning & showers return tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clouds are quickly approaching from west to east signaling the start of a more active weather pattern. Despite cloudy skies temps will warm into the 60s and 70s today thanks to south winds. Rain/sprinkle chances will arrive after 5PM SW of the QC and overtake most of the area overnight. Saturday now looks to start off with scattered showers that will linger until 1 or 2PM. This will likely keep highs in the mid to low 60s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will start out dry before showers arrive late in the afternoon and evening again. Temps will be able to warm into the 70s before rain starts up. Next week is looking a lot warmer and rain chances are being confined to the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. In general, expect highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 69º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 52°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning rain. High: 63º.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.