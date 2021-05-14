Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police posted to Facebook announcing this week’s “Warrant Wednesday” featured Dayton Elliott.

Elliott has arrest warrants for willful injury causing bodily injury and violation of a no contact order according to police.

“Mr. Elliott is hard to miss as he has the 100 emoji tattooed under his left eye and the money bag emoji under his right eye,” officials said. “He has ties to both the Muscatine and Des Moines areas.”

Police say he is known to go armed in the past and has had violent tendencies so if you see him in public you are asked to not approach him. Contact local law enforcement if you see him or send a message to the sheriff’s office.

