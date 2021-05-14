Advertisement

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Police posted to Facebook announcing this week’s “Warrant Wednesday” featured Dayton Elliott.(kwqc, muscatine county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police posted to Facebook announcing this week’s “Warrant Wednesday” featured Dayton Elliott.

Elliott has arrest warrants for willful injury causing bodily injury and violation of a no contact order according to police.

“Mr. Elliott is hard to miss as he has the 100 emoji tattooed under his left eye and the money bag emoji under his right eye,” officials said. “He has ties to both the Muscatine and Des Moines areas.”

Police say he is known to go armed in the past and has had violent tendencies so if you see him in public you are asked to not approach him. Contact local law enforcement if you see him or send a message to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

Latest News

CDC notification
What parents should know about COVID-19 vaccinations for young teens
The Muscatine Police Department this week posted they are looking to identify a suspect after a...
Police search for suspect after theft at Farm & Fleet in Muscatine
The department announced they are currently accepting applications for a police officer with a...
Davenport police looking to hire officers
LeClaire’s Crane & Pelican Cafe earns ‘most adorable’ small-town restaurant in Iowa
LeClaire’s Crane & Pelican Cafe earns ‘most adorable’ small-town restaurant in Iowa