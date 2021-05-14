Police search for suspect after theft at Farm & Fleet in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this person? If so, the police in Muscatine would like to hear from you.

The Muscatine Police Department this week posted they are looking to identify a suspect after a recent theft from the Farm & Fleet in Muscatine. Police say it happened on Tuesday, May 11.

“The hope is someone may recognize this person or the vehicle, and can help put us in touch,” police said on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (563) 263 - 9922 and speak with Sergeant Minnat Patel.

Messages can also be sent to the Muscatine IA Police Department Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.

