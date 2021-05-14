QC River Bandits ditch masks and lift guidelines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits gave a press release Friday morning stating that they have updates their own safety guidelines.

Under new guise from Major League Baseball, the River Bandits announced that they have taken the buffer zone away between the seats and playing area, meaning they will be selling every seat in the ballpark from now on.

Fans can now sit in the front rows to get a perfect view of the game.

Furthermore, facemasks are no longer required for fans who come into Modern Woodman Park Stadium. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t allowed, just that they are not mandatory. Those who have yet to get both doses of the vaccine are encouraged to still wear one.

The news is huge for the Quad Cities Area considering it has been over 600 days since anyone has been able to watch a Bandits game in person.

COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted just in time for Friday night’s game, as well as other games throughout the weekend. For the season, the more seats the better, considering it is the Bandit’s first year as an A-Major League affiliate.

The Bandit’s owner Dave Heller stated in the announcement this morning that the team is super excited for the game and to get everything back to normal.

