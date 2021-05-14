Quad Citians excited about mask requirements lifted for fully vaccinated residents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The CDC announced major and long-awaited new guidance stating that residents who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear face masks indoors or outdoors, nor do they have to social distance. There are a few exceptions, like when you go on public transportation, if you go into a doctor’s office, if a business or local government continues to enforce the mask mandate, or if you enter a long-term living facility.

The CDC also says people will still need to follow workplace and local businesses’ mask guidance.

The decision comes as nearly 60% of the U.S. has received at least one dose, vaccines are now readily available to whoever wants one, and kids as young as 12 can now receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The new guidance is good news for many, who are excited and, in many cases, ready to not have to wear a mask anymore. Stephanie Powell in the Quad Cities says “maybe everything can get back to normal!”

Many in the Quad Cities are thrilled with the CDC’s announcement, including Joseph Stahler who is getting his vaccine next week. He says knowing those who are fully vaccinated can “take that step away when they’re outside is a way of seeing that things are going towards the better in terms of this pandemic, which is great to hear.”

Zevland and Janet Lee from Rock Island think it’s about time this choice was made. Zevland says if you’re fully inoculated, “you shouldn’t feel as though you’re wearing a mask. What’s the point of you being vaccinated if you still got to wear a mask?” Janet echoed his sentiment saying the vaccine will do its job on its own now.

Some think this announcement may incentivize those who haven’t received a vaccine yet to get it. That includes Donnie Bobb of Davenport who says he’s been a bit weary to get his vaccine, but after doing his research, he’s ready to get his shot. “I was never bothered by wearing a mask, you had to do what you had to do. I hope it’s an incentive and it gives people more courage and motivation to do so.”

Going out without a mask now may be an adjustment. Stahler says “it’s something I’ve gotten used to at this point, having to reverse it back will be something to get used to.” Ricky McCaw says in agreement, “it’s almost a natural thing to put on masks because we’ve been doing it for so long.”

Health officials hope those who have not gotten their vaccine yet continue to mask up. Dr. Louis Katz, Scott County’s medical director says he recognizes many people who are not fully vaccinated are already going around without a mask “and we don’t have the authority to issue or enforce mask mandates. They pose a danger should they become infected should they ignore masking and social distancing recommendations. They pose a threat to those who cannot be immunized or cannot respond optimally to immunization like large numbers of immunocompromised individuals.”

“All we can do is appeal to the community to realize this isn’t just about each individuals’ desire; this is about the protection of the public health.”

“All we can do is appeal to the community to realize this isn’t just about each individuals’ desire, this is about the protection of the public health that is the help of their neighbors, acquaintances and who they spend time with indoors. I think the safety of not using masks outdoors is much higher but even there are situations mainly crowded situations we’re asking of those who have not been immunized should continue”

If you are still looking to get your vaccine, there are many walk-in clinics

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.