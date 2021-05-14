Sammy Hagar added to lineup, Kelsea Ballerini drops out of Illinois State Fair

Ill. (KWQC) - Sammy Hagar has just been added to the 2021 Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup. He will be performing on August 12. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini has announced she is dropping from the fair.

The Illinois State Fair will welcome Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Tickets for Sammy Hagar & The Circle will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at can be purchased at this link.

The Illinois State Fair also announced Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her stop at the Illinois State Fair. Ballerini was scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday, August 20. Customers who purchased Kelsea Ballerini tickets directly through TicketMaster or through the TicketMaster mobile app, will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Please note, fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle Tier 3 - $25 Tier 2 - $30 Tier 1 - $35 SRO Track - $45 Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road Tier 3 - $38 Tier 2 - $43 Tier 1 - $48 SRO - $58 Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Tier 3 - $26 Tier 2 - $31 Tier 1 - $36 Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan Tier 3 - $39 Tier 2 - $44 Tier 1 - $49 SRO Track - $59 Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith Tier 3 - $27 Tier 2 - $32 Tier 1 - $37 SRO Track - $47 Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90′s Tour Tier 3- $14 Tier 2- $19 Tier 1 - $24 SRO Track - $34 Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society General Admission Seating - $15 SRO Track - $15 Blue Ribbon Zone - $50* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: TBD

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special Tier 3 - $14 Tier 2 - $19 Tier 1 - $24 SRO Track - $34 Blue Ribbon Zone - $59



*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

