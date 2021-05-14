Scott County Sheriff’s Office introduces Deputy K9 Denali
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has grown by four paws! On Friday they introduced their new addition, Deputy K9 Denali.
K9 Denali is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois that they got from North Iowa K9.
“She is a multi-purpose K9, meaning she can be utilized for narcotics searches, tracking of suspects, article searches, building searches, and bite apprehension,” officials announced in a Facebook post.
K9 Denali started in May and officials say she has already been successfully deployed twice for patrol duties.
Welcome, K9 Denali!
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.