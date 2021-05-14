Scott County Sheriff’s Office introduces Deputy K9 Denali

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has grown by four paws! On Friday they introduced their new addition, Deputy K9 Denali.

K9 Denali is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois that they got from North Iowa K9.

“She is a multi-purpose K9, meaning she can be utilized for narcotics searches, tracking of suspects, article searches, building searches, and bite apprehension,” officials announced in a Facebook post.

K9 Denali started in May and officials say she has already been successfully deployed twice for patrol duties.

Welcome, K9 Denali!

