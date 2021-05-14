Advertisement

Scott County Sheriff’s Office introduces Deputy K9 Denali

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has grown by four paws! On Friday they introduced their new...
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has grown by four paws! On Friday they introduced their new addition, Deputy K9 Denali.(kwqc, scott county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has grown by four paws! On Friday they introduced their new addition, Deputy K9 Denali.

K9 Denali is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois that they got from North Iowa K9.

“She is a multi-purpose K9, meaning she can be utilized for narcotics searches, tracking of suspects, article searches, building searches, and bite apprehension,” officials announced in a Facebook post.

K9 Denali started in May and officials say she has already been successfully deployed twice for patrol duties.

Welcome, K9 Denali!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First reports of the shots-fired occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
Davenport Police respond to Thursday morning shots-fired, no injuries reported
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie....
Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

Latest News

Two minors have been charged following a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Wapello...
Two minors charged with Arson following apartment fire in Wapello
Light amounts
Rain moves in later tonight
COVID in the QCA: Positivity rates in schools
COVID in the QCA: Positivity rates in schools
COVID in the QCA: Positivity rates in schools
COVID in the QCA: Positivity rates in schools