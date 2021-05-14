Six Flags America to give 50k free tickets to newly vaccinated Illinois residents

Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday announced a new incentive for those who have not been vaccinated yet.

“I’m excited to announce that Six Flags Great America will offer 50,000 free tickets to their parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents,” the governor said. “That’s a $200 value for a family of five.”

There will be a mobile vaccination site held by the Illinois Department of Public Health at Six Flags on June 5 and June 6.

Local health departments in the region and the Vaccine Corps Partnership will also be providing vaccines for those who need it.

“Throughout the pandemic, Six Flags has been All In for Illinois, putting the health of workers and visitors first,” Pritzker said. “And with the Pfizer vaccine recommended for those as young as 12 years old – this couldn’t come at a better time for families looking for a fun summer activity.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.