Two minors charged with Arson following apartment fire in Wapello

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two minors have been charged following a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Wapello on Wednesday, May 12.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m., they were called to the 300 block of North 2nd Street along with fire and rescue and ambulance services. Responding crews could see an active fire and crews began evacuating the area.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and monitored it overnight for any hot spots. The building appears to be a total loss.

Officials say the fire was “automatically deemed suspicious as no electricity or gas was running to this address.”

After an investigation, police announced two minors, ages 11 and 12, were taken into custody. They are both being charged with 2nd-degree arson, a class c felony. They were both taken to a juvenile facility and are awaiting a criminal hearing.

The Wapello Police Department conducted a joint investigation and was assisted by the State of Iowa Fire Marshall Office as well as the Wapello Fire Department, Columbus Junction Fire Department, Mornin Sun Fire Department and Grandview Fire Department.

There were also numerous citizens and neighbors at the property who police say reported suspicious activity and provided witness evidence during the investigation.

