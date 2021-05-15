Advertisement

Accident in Davenport dislodges electric pole

Police confirm there were no injuries.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle accident on 53rd Street near Davenport North High School in Davenport took out an electric pole and caused traffic delays.

According to TV6 crew on scene, a white sedan being towed away had a smashed front bumper near the downed electric pole. Davenport Police confirmed there were no injuries from the accident.

Traffic going eastbound on 53rd Street was closed to one lane while clean-up was happening, however regular traffic flow has resumed.

