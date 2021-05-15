Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police officer involved in a two-car accident on 18th Street and Maplecrest Road.

Two people from the accident were sent to the hospital.

Iowa State Police and Bettendorf Police are on the scene and investigating the accident.

UPDATE: Officials say two people have been transported to a local hospital as a result of the accident, they are still investigating at the scene. Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Scott County Sheriff is redirecting southbound traffic.

According to TV6 crew on scene, both vehicles sustained significant damage.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.