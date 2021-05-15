Advertisement

Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident

Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police officer involved in a two-car accident on 18th Street and Maplecrest Road.

Two people from the accident were sent to the hospital.

Iowa State Police and Bettendorf Police are on the scene and investigating the accident.

UPDATE: Officials say two people have been transported to a local hospital as a result of the accident, they are still investigating at the scene.

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Scott County Sheriff is redirecting southbound traffic.

According to TV6 crew on scene, both vehicles sustained significant damage.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
The decision comes as nearly 60% of the U.S. has received at least one dose, vaccines are now...
Quad Citians excited about mask requirements lifted for fully vaccinated residents
Police confirm there were no injuries.
Accident in Davenport dislodges electric pole
The Muscatine Police Department this week posted they are looking to identify a suspect after a...
Police search for suspect after theft at Farm & Fleet in Muscatine

Latest News

Lingering showers this afternoon. Dry tonight into Sunday morning.
Your First Alert Forecast
Our weekend outlook will feature lingering clouds, a bit of sun here and there, and off and on...
Your First Alert Forecast
Police confirm there were no injuries.
Accident in Davenport dislodges electric pole
Illinois moves into 'bridge phase' of Restore Illinois, relaxes capacity limits
Illinois moves into ‘bridge phase’ of Restore Illinois, eases capacity limits