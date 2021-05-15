Advertisement

Dry for Sunday morning

Look for warmer readings in the 70′s Next Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The weekend started with steady rain and cloudy skies. For the afternoon, the rest of the morning showers will push east. There will be thunderstorms possible in northern counties this evening, and these could bring gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening. Overnight there will be dry conditions with cloudy skies. Expect partly sunny skies and dry conditions through Sunday morning. Later in the afternoon Sunday there will be rain developing which will also be starting off Monday. Tomorrow highs will reach well into the 60s. Temperatures will warm through the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, showers developing by afternoon. High: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 56°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Your First Alert Forecast