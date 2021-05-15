Advertisement

Hot Glass Art

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The featured artist this week is Joel Ryser, Founder and Executive Director of Hot Glass in Davenport. Ryser is a retired Moline High School teacher and Fine Arts Chair. The mission of this non-profit is simply stated at the website: “Sharing The Glass Art Experience to Better Our Community”. Watch the segment to learn more about how to support Ryser’s efforts or shop for the gorgeous glass pieces.

Hot Glass offers a unique model in using art as a means of intervention with youth and Veterans. All of the youth and Veteran programs are tuition-free to the student; these are funded through grants, schools, and corporate funds. The Hot Glass concept is designed to provide youth and Veterans with a life changing experience.  In working with glass, students develop essential skills including teamwork, communication, planning and decision-making, as well as specific job related applications.  Most importantly, students learn that they have the responsibility, and the power, to shape their own futures by participating in these unique Hot Glass programs.

Hot Glass / 104 Western Avenue / Davenport, IA 52801 / 309-236-9223

