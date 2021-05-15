Advertisement

Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident

13-year-old killed while riding his bike
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The investigation into the traffic accident that killed 13-year-old Charlie Hubbard continues. Hubbard was riding his bike on May 4, when he was struck by a Moline Police squad car. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault has identified the officer involved in the accident. Chief Gault says Officer Katherine Pennacchio was the person driving the squad car. Officer Pennacchio has been with the department since 2018. She is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Illinois State Police is conducting an independent investigation into what happened and will present a complete report to the State’s Attorney when the investigation is complete.

Chief Gault says the Moline Police Department has been in contact with Charlie’s family. He says both the officer and the boy’s family are devastated by the tragic incident. Gault wants the public to know the investigation will take some time to complete, but wants to remind the public Illinois State Police need adequate time to conduct a complete investigation.

Illinois moves into 'bridge phase' of Restore Illinois, relaxes capacity limits
