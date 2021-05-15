Movie-goers ecstatic after Moline Regal Theatre reopens

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a Quad Cities comeback: weekends are starting to look like they used to now that Regal Theatres is back open after being shut down since October.

The Moline theatre was off to a slow start on Friday, but once it hit 7 p.m. showings of the newest Fast & Furious, the theatres started filling up. Safety precautions are still in place, each showing is capped to 50% capacity which is just over 30 people per big screen.

Movie-goers are excited to be back at the movies. That includes Lyndi and Tyler Sellers who enjoyed a date night and watched Godzilla vs. Kong, “it’s great! It’s been a long winter. The movies were always our preferred go-to date night, so it’s been really different. We were gaging how long it’s been since we went to the movies and it’s different than how it used to be. But it’s looking like things are normal again.”

Face masks are still required at the theatre, except for when you’re drinking and eating... which is what almost everyone was looking forward to the most!

Juanita Arellanos from Silvis enjoyed a movie on her birthday alongside Martha Ponce. Arellanos’ favorite thing about going to the movies? Popcorn! Ponce says the big screen makes a big difference in movie experiences.

The movies were a hotspot for teenagers as well, including Sam Klinge and Jaelynn Farren who say they’re enjoying hanging out in a different environment, “it’s been a while since we actually got out. We’ve been couped up since quarantine and it’s nice to actually be out again.”

The Sellers say while they’ve still been watching movies from home during the pandemic, nothing beats a movie theatre. “There’s a whole experience! Going out, the popcorn, getting ready! More than once during the pandemic we’ve gotten popcorn to take home. You can’t really recreate the experience at home,” says Lyndi.

Those who are Regal members got a notification that the theatre was reopening and got a free pass to see Fast & Furious. Mike Gowdy was one of the many movie fanatics excited to see a movie on the big screen again, “it’s part of the social process of something to do with other people and go out with your family!”

Because of COVID precautions, there is a temporary pause on free popcorn and soda refills. So for now, you’ll just need to wait until after the previews to start munching!

Friday’s biggest screening was Fast and Furious 9. We can expect other box office hits to come soon, like A Quiet Place 2 and Black Widow.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.