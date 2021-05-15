Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Moline structure fire; two rescued

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and an investigation is being completed by the Moline Fire Department.
(WSAW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were rescued and 12 people self-evacuated following an early Saturday morning fire at a condominium, according to Moline Fire Department officials. .

Officials said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of 4th street around 1:16 A.M. for a report of a structure fire at a three-story condominium.

Heavy smoke and fire were present at the scene. Twelve occupants of the structure were able to safely self-evacuate after being alerted by smoke detectors. Two other occupants were rescued from balconies by firefighters, according to Moline Fire Department Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether.

Officials said the main body of the fire was located in the kitchen of a unit and was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The total estimated loss of the fire is about $50,000 and the structure is considered unhibabital at this time. All occupants were able to obtain temporary housing with family members.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and an investigation is being completed by the Moline Fire Department. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Officials said the following agencies assisted: Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Illini Ambulance, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
The decision comes as nearly 60% of the U.S. has received at least one dose, vaccines are now...
Quad Citians excited about mask requirements lifted for fully vaccinated residents
Police confirm there were no injuries.
Accident in Davenport dislodges electric pole
The Muscatine Police Department this week posted they are looking to identify a suspect after a...
Police search for suspect after theft at Farm & Fleet in Muscatine

Latest News

Our weekend outlook will feature lingering clouds, a bit of sun here and there, and off and on...
Your First Alert Forecast
Safety precautions are still in place, each showing is capped to 50% capacity which is just...
Movie-goers ecstatic after Moline Regal Theatre reopens
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
Police confirm there were no injuries.
Accident in Davenport dislodges electric pole