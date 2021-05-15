Multiple agencies respond to Moline structure fire; two rescued

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were rescued and 12 people self-evacuated following an early Saturday morning fire at a condominium, according to Moline Fire Department officials. .

Officials said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of 4th street around 1:16 A.M. for a report of a structure fire at a three-story condominium.

Heavy smoke and fire were present at the scene. Twelve occupants of the structure were able to safely self-evacuate after being alerted by smoke detectors. Two other occupants were rescued from balconies by firefighters, according to Moline Fire Department Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether.

Officials said the main body of the fire was located in the kitchen of a unit and was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The total estimated loss of the fire is about $50,000 and the structure is considered unhibabital at this time. All occupants were able to obtain temporary housing with family members.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and an investigation is being completed by the Moline Fire Department. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Officials said the following agencies assisted: Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Illini Ambulance, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.