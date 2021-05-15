Quad Cities Running Festival
The Inaugural Quad Cities Running Festival is a Half Marathon | 10k | Kids’ Half Mile running and walking event on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at the TBK Sports Complex. Phil Young of Fleet Feet/Quad Cities Running Festival joined QCL via Zoom to talk about this first-ever event that celebrates runners in the QCA. Watch the segment to learn the following:
- Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids’ run.
- The race entry fee includes access to the Digs Bar and Grill post-race party, a free Crawford Brew Works runner-inspired brew, lunch, t-shirt, event cup, specialty cookie from Cookies and Dreams, a one-hour activity card to High5 and more. Those running the half marathon also will receive a finisher’s medal.
- A virtual option also will be available.
- In-person packet pickup will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 27-28 at Fleet Feet in Davenport or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
- Virtual runners can either pick up packets on weekdays at Fleet Feet in Davenport, Monday-Friday, May 24-28 or have the packet mailed.
REGISTRATION LINK HERE. (563) 355-1231
