Quad Cities Running Festival

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Inaugural Quad Cities Running Festival is a Half Marathon | 10k | Kids’ Half Mile running and walking event on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at the TBK Sports Complex. Phil Young of Fleet Feet/Quad Cities Running Festival joined QCL via Zoom to talk about this first-ever event that celebrates runners in the QCA. Watch the segment to learn the following:

  • Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids’ run.
  • The race entry fee includes access to the Digs Bar and Grill post-race party, a free Crawford Brew Works runner-inspired brew, lunch, t-shirt, event cup, specialty cookie from Cookies and Dreams, a one-hour activity card to High5 and more. Those running the half marathon also will receive a finisher’s medal.
  • A virtual option also will be available.
  • In-person packet pickup will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 27-28 at Fleet Feet in Davenport or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
  • Virtual runners can either pick up packets on weekdays at Fleet Feet in Davenport, Monday-Friday, May 24-28 or have the packet mailed.

REGISTRATION LINK HERE. (563) 355-1231

Skip on over to bit.ly/VolunteerQCRF to help us pull this off!

Posted by Fleet Feet Davenport on Friday, May 7, 2021

