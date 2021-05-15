Rain Chances Expected Over The Next Several Days

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our weekend outlook will feature lingering clouds, a bit of sun here and there, and off and on rain chances. Look for showers continuing this afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. We’ll see precipitation exiting by early evening. Conditions will be dry overnight into Sunday, with another chance for showers developing by Sunday afternoon and continuing into evening. There is a chance we could hear the rumble of thunder over the weekend, but severe weather will not be a concern. Expect warmer readings into the work week with occasional rain showers during the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers continuing this afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Showers developing by afternoon. High: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

