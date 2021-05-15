Advertisement

Rain Chances Expected Over The Next Several Days

Look for warmer readings in the 70′s Next Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our weekend outlook will feature lingering clouds, a bit of sun here and there, and off and on rain chances. Look for rain this morning, followed by partly sunny skies and a few showers possible by afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Conditions will be dry overnight, with another chance for showers developing by Sunday afternoon and continuing into evening. There is a chance we could hear the rumble of thunder over the weekend, but severe weather will not be a concern. Expect warmer readings into the work week with occasional rain during the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for steady showers this morning and spotty rain again by afternoon. High: 66°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Showers developing by afternoon. High: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

