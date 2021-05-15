MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Theo Wolf Foundation is hosting it’s 1st Charity Walk and Family FUNdraiser on June 5, 2021, from 8 AM-2 PM at Susan Clark Junior High in Muscatine. Theo’s parents, Lisa and John Wolf joined QCL over Zoom to talk about the event and tell the heartbreaking story of how they tragically lost their 12-week-old infant son, Theo. The mission of The Theo Wolf Foundation is to promote safe sleep. REGISTRATION LINK IS HERE. Registration/Packet Pick Up is 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The Strolling for Safe Sleep Charity Walk is 1.5 miles and at the end, there will be a release of live butterflies as a way to honor of Theo’s 2nd heavenly birthday. The family FUNdraiser is free to attend and there will be many fun activities planned the rest of the day including an inflatable jump house, dunk tank, bake sale, silent auction, food vendors and more.

If you have a recalled Rock ‘n Play, bring it to to the event and receive $10 CASH! Additionally, there will be certified technicians doing car seat safety checks.

