Advertisement

Clouds & Warmth For Your Sunday

Active & Unsettled Weather For the Upcoming Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A mix of clouds, sun and slightly milder air will make for a pleasant Sunday across the region. We can expect several dry hours, before rain chances enter the picture late this afternoon. Highs should range from the 60′s to the lower 70′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming work week, conditions should remain active with off and on showers (and possibly a thunderstorm or two) over the next several days. Temperatures will climb into the 70′s during the period, with readings near the 80 degree mark by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and a little milder. Showers developing by late afternoon. High: 72°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Showers likely. High: 71°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Safety precautions are still in place, each showing is capped to 50% capacity which is just...
Movie-goers ecstatic after Moline Regal Theatre reopens

Latest News

Lingering clouds and warmer temperatures on tap for your Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast
Dry Sunday morning
Dry for Sunday morning
Dry Sunday morning
Dry for Sunday morning
Dry Sunday morning
Sunday morning dry