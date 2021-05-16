Clouds & Warmth For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A mix of clouds, sun and slightly milder air will make for a pleasant Sunday across the region. We can expect several dry hours, before rain chances enter the picture late this afternoon. Highs should range from the 60′s to the lower 70′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming work week, conditions should remain active with off and on showers (and possibly a thunderstorm or two) over the next several days. Temperatures will climb into the 70′s during the period, with readings near the 80 degree mark by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and a little milder. Showers developing by late afternoon. High: 72°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Showers likely. High: 71°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

