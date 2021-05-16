Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the 1600 block of West Third Street. Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m.

Multiple officers were on the scene investigating along with the Crime Scene Unit. Officials say no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Davenport Police or CrimeStoppers.

