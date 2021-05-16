Advertisement

Dry for Sunday morning

Look for warmer readings in the 70′s Next Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The weekend started with steady rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight with dry conditions. Expect partly sunny skies and dry conditions through Sunday morning. Later in the afternoon Sunday there will be rain developing which will also be sticking around for Monday. Tomorrow highs will reach the low 70s. Temperatures will warm through the rest of the week, with rain chances continuing.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, showers developing by afternoon. High: 72°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 56°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Rain Chances Expected Over The Next Several Days