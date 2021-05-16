Advertisement

First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Village of East Davenport kicked off the first “Guerilla Fleazilla” on Sunday; a flea market for local artists.

The punk-rock themed vendor fair is designed for up-and-coming artists to sell things like vintage jewelry, furniture, antiques, and candles. Organizers say they wanted to create a place for local artists to display their work.

“We need to do something cool and fun that the Quad Cities hasn’t seen where we can sell our art or our collections we have. We decided we wanted to include guerilla artists, new artists, people who don’t get a shot in the art world, they just need an audience,” says Tara Bebber, co-owner.

The Village Theater will host the vendor fair every Sunday throughout the summer from noon to 5 p.m.

